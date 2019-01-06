Cold Monday, Snow/Rain Tuesday

Temperatures drop into the teens Monday morning, but with winds between 10-20 mph, it will feel like the single digits. We reach into the upper 20s in the afternoon but it will feel like the upper teens to low 20s most of the afternoon.

Expect sunshine most of the day. Clouds will gradually increase late in the afternoon and into the evening.

Precipitation will start as snow on Tuesday for most of the area and then it transitions into a mix, until it all turns to rain. Snow is possible from 6AM-10AM and then it will transition into spotty rain. Expect slick spots during your morning commute on Tuesday.

A few rain showers are possible as this low pressure system exits late in the afternoon.

We’re not expecting much accumulation with this system. A coating to 2 inches of snow is possible. Boston could see a coating before the precipitation transitions to rain. The chance for 1-2″ is more so for northern Worcester County and parts of southern New Hampshire.

Another low pressure moves in Tuesday night. As of now, it looks to start as a brief snow/rain mix overnight Tuesday and then transition to rain by sunrise. We then could see a few snow showers Wednesday afternoon on the back end of this system. Little to no accumulation is expected. At most a coating to 1″ of snow.