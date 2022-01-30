The Saturday snow storm was classified as as blizzard since we had falling and blowing snow, frequent gusts to 35+mph, and visibility at 1/4 mile or less for 3+ hours.

It was also classified as a ‘bomb cyclone’ since it went through bombogenesis which is at least a 24mb pressure drop in 24 hours. It actually dropped 35mb in 18 hours. Impressive rapid intensification!

It was a record breaking blizzard in Boston!

Biggest January single day snow: 23.6″ (Storm total is 23.8″ but 0.2″ fell before midnight)

Tied for biggest single day snow for any month

Alright let’s talk about the next few days. Bundle up! It will be another cold day tomorrow. Temperatures start in the single digits for a lot of us and then we get into the upper 20s in the afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine. Enjoy it! It’ll be the only day of sun this week.

We’ll start the day in the single digits and teens on Tuesday. There could be sunshine right around sunrise and then the rest of the day is mainly cloudy.

Location along and south of the Pike will have highs above freezing so you all will see some melting. Not as much melting north of the Pike with temps near 30º.

Everyone will have melting on Wednesday. The day starts in the upper 20s and then we jump into the low 40s as a warm front lifts through the area. There could be a spot shower and wind is light.

Thursday has a few showers around and we continue the melting process with highs in the mid 40s. The gloomy weather drags on into Friday, but we proceed with melting.

As of now it looks like we have rain showers throughout the first part of the day with temps in the mid and upper 40s in the morning. A cold front moves in throughout the afternoon, dropping temps, which will lead to a transition into a wintry mix.