Cold Next Two Days

7Weather- Colder air continues to move in tonight and will linger in the region through Thursday. We go back to to average highs by the end of the week and into the weekend, with a chance for showers on Sunday.

TONIGHT:

Temperatures drop into the teens tonight for most of the area, and into the single digits for a few towns.

Clouds move in after sunset and with that we could see a few flurries. Winds will be at 5-10 mph most of the night.

WEDNESDAY:

We start Wednesday with temperatures in the teens, and wind chill values in the single digits. A few spots may feel like a few degrees below freezing.

Colder — The air temperature drops a few degrees, into the low and mid 20s, and it will feel like the teens all afternoon.

Expect breezy conditions with a west wind at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

There will be sun in the morning and then it gets partly cloudy in the afternoon with a chance for flurries.

THURSDAY:

Not much melting yet. Thursday morning will again start in the teens with wind chills in the single digits. We get into the mid and upper 20s in the afternoon but it will feel like the teens.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

DAYLIGHT SAVING & 7-DAY:

Daylight saving time begins this weekend! Don’t forget to spring forward 1 hour before you go to bed Saturday.

It officially begins at 2 AM Sunday. Unfortunately, this means we lose an hours of sleep. The sunrise moves to 7:05 AM Sunday morning.

We go back to seasonable temps on Friday and it will be mostly sunny. Saturday has a mix of sun and clouds with highs close to 40º.

Sunday looks to have a brief wintry mix early in the morning that changes to all rain by late morning. Highs reach into the low 40s.

Monday and Tuesday both have partly cloudy skies with mild highs in the mid and upper 40s.