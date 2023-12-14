Our coldest day of the next few is coming to an end. Highs stayed in the 30s today. After another cold night, highs soar into the low 50s tomorrow. We’ll stay above average before our next storm to end the weekend and start the new week.

Since temperatures didn’t get out of the 30s today, it won’t take much for temperatures to drop below freezing again inland with mainly clear skies. MetroWest and Southern New Hampshire towns will fall into the 20s. Along the coast and Cape temperatures will be in the 30s. These will be the Friday low temperatures. A warm front passes through overnight, so by the time you head out the door tomorrow temperatures will mainly be in the 30s.

A change in the air mass tomorrow will bring us mild temperatures. Highs reach the upper 40s/low 50s under mostly sunshine and a slight breeze.

The weather stays nice for your Friday evening plans. Highs this weekend will generally be in the upper 40s. We’ll see increasing cloud cover through the weekend ahead of our next storm Sunday night into Monday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black