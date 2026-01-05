Winter’s chill has certainly kicked of 2026 with a little bit of snow still on the ground. We’ll add to that late today and tonight as some patchy light snow breaks out near day’s end, dropping a coating to a couple inches by daybreak tomorrow. While not a big storm, it will provide the chance for some slick spots to develop.

Tuesday looks dry for most of the daylight hours as temperatures gradually climb into the mid 30s. As temps cool back to near 30 in the evening, a bit of any icy mix develops near and northwest of I-95. Closer to the coast, temps rise just above freezing, allowing for some light rain showers. Untreated surfaces away from the coast will likely become slick tomorrow night. Overnight, the freezing rain turns to plain ole rain showers and those showers linger into Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon dries out with temps near 40.

Thursday looks good with temps in the mid 40s with some sunshine.

The thaw and snow melt will continues to the end week with rain showers possible Friday afternoon and again a round of rain Saturday afternoon. Temps will be well into the 40s then.



Sunday looks like the drier of the two weekend days. Go Pats!