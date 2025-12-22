The chillier air slipped back in last night and will set the stage for another below average December day today. Temps run in the lower 30s with a breeze gusting 20-30mph out of the northwest. We’ll hold onto a mainly sunny sky for much of the day.

Dreaming of a white Christmas? For many, snow will come in just in the Saint Nick of time as flakes start to fly mid to late morning tomorrow. Through the day, snow is generally light and with temps running in the lower 30s, main roads that are treated should fair ok. Untreated surfaces/secondary roads may be slick at times, but overall, it’s a minor storm. Periods of light snow linger into the evening before tapering off for many. With winds kicking in out of the south, temps do warm well above freezing near the south coast, limited accumulation and likely allowing for some rain drops to mix in. All said and done, 1-3″ of snow falls for many near and outside I-95, with lower totals near coast/southeast Mass.

Christmas Eve looks seasonably chilly with a few scattered snow showers possible near the coast. Other than a passing snow shower, Christmas Day looks rather quiet too.



Friday afternoon into Saturday morning, we’ll watch to see if a wave of low pressure along a front will deliver a shot of some snow/mixed precip then.



