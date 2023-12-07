The chill is certainly in the air this morning with temperatures running in the teens to lower 20s. Both Boston and Worcester start the day off with their coldest temps of the season. A heavy frost is on the ground, and for some, a leftover snowpack from yesterday morning’s snow, where 2.0-3.5″ fell across parts of Plymouth County. Overall, it’s a quiet day, just a bit of an early January feel to the air as we run about 8 degrees below average. Highs do recover into the mid 30s under a mix of clouds and sun.

Tonight will be cold, in the 20s, but the bounce back tomorrow is nice as highs nudge their way up into the lower 40s under a mostly sunny sky.

Saturday, we’ll step it up another notch and push temps near 50. The trade off is more clouds in place, but it’ll be dry.

Sunday, we reach the mid 50s to near 60 by late afternoon. While most of the day is dry, a few spotty showers may develop in the afternoon. However, it’s Sunday night into Monday morning that will offer the highest chance for wind and rain. Gusts early Monday morning may push to 40-50mph, strongest Southeast Mass with at least an inch of rain for many. With the winds gusty out of the south, temps hold near 60 Sunday night into early Monday, then crash back into the lower 40s by midday Monday as we dry out.