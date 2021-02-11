Cold Now… More Snow Ahead

Patchy light snow that dusts the ground in some communities this morning will taper off by mid morning as more sunshine breaks out. While it won’t be exceedingly cold for this time of year, it will be below average again with highs near 30 degrees.

Temps tumble tonight with clear skies. In protected valley locations, where winds go light/calm, temps drop to near 0 by tomorrow morning. While winds early tomorrow morning won’t be all that strong, a steady breeze near 10mph will produce wind chills below 0 at the morning bus stop tomorrow.

The weekend starts dry with morning sun to afternoon clouds as highs hold near 30. Light snow is likely Sunday. While it won’t be a big storm, 1-3″ of snow is possible, providing some slick conditions at times.

After Sunday’s event, we’ll get another storm Tuesday. Tuesday’s storm will likely be more significant with snow to ice to rain. Best chance of rain will be across Southeast Mass.