Feeling the freeze? The chill is back this morning with air temps in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. Well, to get the snow, you need the cold, and we certainly have that back in place. Sunshine wins out today and winds will be light with highs in the mid 20s to near 30.

Tonight will be cold, in the teens and tomorrow morning starts dry early on.



Snow breaks out between 8-10am from southwest to northeast. The snow becomes steady and a few pockets of moderate to heavier snow is likely. Most of it falls between 10am-3pm. The mix with ice to rain happens quickest along the south coast and will take until 3-4pm across northern Mass and southern NH to change to some freezing drizzle. While it’s not a big storm, the timing is tough as most of the precip and worst travel condition are during the school/work day.

All said and done, most spots pick up 2-3″ of snow, followed by a bit of sleet/freezing drizzle (even some plain ole drizzle near the coast/SE Mass). Northern Mass/NH more like 3-4″ with lowest totals over the Cape.

As the storm tapers off, conditions on treated roads improve during the evening.



Friday is cool and breezy and Saturday is dry for most of the day.



Saturday evening, the next round of snow moves in. The track of this storm may be a bit farther south as well as have a bit more moisture with it. If that’s the case, several inches of snow would be widespread, especially across northern Mass/NH, where the air is coldest. This storm lingers into Sunday morning, but should taper by midday. Some mix to ice/rain is possible, especially the farther south in New England you live.





More snow is possible sometime next Tuesday/Wednesday… so the pattern is active!