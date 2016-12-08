Cold On The Move

Temps reached the low 40s for metro Boston this afternoon (officially 43 out at Boston-Logan) which is pretty close to normal. Show’s over folks. An arctic front is stampeding across New York and into New England this evening and it’s dragging cold air with it. This won’t be record-setting cold–that would require temps below zero–but when compared to last December, it’s a shock to the system.

Adding insult to injury will be the wind late tonight and lasting right through tomorrow. I often will say that a winter day without wind is a score. Unfortunately, the wind tomorrow will be very real (and not spectacular), gusting over 30 mph at time. When you factor that in with temps, those wind chills late tonight-tomorrow will be in the teens & 20s. Hey, at least we’ll have some sunshine around AND…it’s Friday.

The weekend is loaded with cold both days, temps may struggle to reach 30 on Saturday with some leftover wind. Not quite as cold for Sunday but also the cloudier of the two days. A few patches of light snow/flurries even possible late Sunday afternoon and evening. This is festive snow–nothing that gets in the way of any travel–a coating possible in some locations.

This festive snow is also tied to our next storm threat, arriving early next week. #Monday. As of this evening there are more unknowns that knowns, such as storm track and storm intensity. Without knowing those two parameters, it is a challenge to blog about rain/snow lines, how much snow, snow intensity, etc. What is likely is some kind of winter storm that will ram into leftover arctic air from the weekend. That likely means at least some snow, sleet–especially Monday morning. The potential is there for enough snow to shovel & plow on Monday–especially west of Rt.128 (I-95) and north of MA Pike. More on this tomorrow for sure.

