A winter one-two punch with the snow today then the cold for the rest of the week and weekend. The snow, sleet and rain will wind down in the next few hours but we won’t be done with travel troubles once it does. The snow and sleet caused slick roads today, but as temperatures plunge this evening and tonight, the slush and water will refreeze creating ice concerns tonight and tomorrow.

Tomorrow is a brighter, but much colder day. Temperatures will be stuck in the 20s, but will feel like the teens with a brisk northwest wind all day. Below are your Wednesday temperatures, but knock off about 10° for what it will feel like outside. So yes, it’ll feel like the single digits in the morning and only the teens in the afternoon.

And keep that mental math handy all the way through the weekend. These are the lows and highs each day taking us through the weekend. And again, knock off about 10° from all of these numbers for what it’ll feel like outside — single digits many mornings and teens in the afternoon. By Saturday as the wind picks up a bit, we’ll likely see wind chills in the single digits all afternoon long.