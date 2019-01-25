Cold Saturday, Cool and Cloudy Sunday

From a high of 59º on Thursday to 41º today in Boston. It was cooler but still above average. Colder air continues to fuel in tonight and we eventually drop into the teens by tomorrow morning.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs 10 to 15 degrees colder than today, into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Going to the Super Bowl send off at Gillette on Sunday? Well it’s not looking too bad, weather-wise. We start off in the upper 20s in the morning and get into the upper 30s by mid-day.

Most spots on the map will reach into the low 40s in the afternoon and skies are partly to mostly cloudy.

Temperatures are up and down throughout the first part of next week, and then it gets cold on Thursday.

A system moves in Tuesday night, starting as a mix and then changing to snow. Wednesday features rain in the morning and then a quick period of snow in the afternoon.