Cold Settles In… Snowstorm On The Way

As cold air builds in over the next couple of days, it’ll supply the chill for widespread snow to develop by tomorrow night into Thursday. Where confidence is highest in heavy snow, a winter storm watch has been posted.

No doubt a lot of cold air out of Canada, parked to our north, will help supply the cold air needed for snow.

Snow starts after midnight tomorrow night, becomes heavy by 2am and continues to be moderate to heavy at times right through Thursday morning before tapering to light snows in the afternoon.

The worst travel will be Thursday morning, through midday. Expect snow covered roads and reduced visibility. Snow will be lighter in the afternoon, main roads should improve, but you’ll likely still have snow covered secondary roads as light snow falls with temps near 20.

It’s highly likely that 8-12″ of snow will be widespread south of the Pike. Across Northern Mass and southern New Hampshire, snow totals will vary quite a bit over a short distance as dry, cold air chews away at the northern snow shield. If more moisture can win out, the numbers below across southern New Hampshire and northern Mass would go up. What snow we do get will have some staying power too as cold air builds in through the weekend. Near the coast, snow will be wetter, stickier, but away from the coast, it’ll be a drier, more powdery snow. Much easier to move that the last storm. Although with that said, they’ll likely be quite a bit of it to clean up. Sledding hills should be good to go for the kids through the weekend as the snowpack sticks around!