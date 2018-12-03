Cold Settles In

Hopefully you enjoyed the mild air today because changes are in store overnight. A cold front has moved through today and that could spark a sprinkle or flurry overnight but nothing will be significant. High temperatures on Tuesday will occur at midnight, when we’ll be in the 40s. By the time you wake up tomorrow morning, we’ll be in the mid 30s and that’s as warm as we’ll get through the afternoon. At times, we may even dip into the upper 20s during the day.

That is just the beginning of a cold stretch that will string together cold air for much of the rest of the seven day forecast. As we head into next week, we’ll have to watch a system that will impact the East Coast. Right now, it appears as if we’ll stay dry, but some models do bring it close enough where it bears watching. For long range forecasting, we typically use the European and American models. Again, both keep us dry now, but if they European goes with a northward trend, we’ll certainly have to watch it.