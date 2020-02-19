Cold Shot Before The Weekend Warm-Up

Yesterday’s rain is long gone as a west wind kicks in today and dries us out. Rain totals ran a quarter to a half inch across the area with the steadiest rain falling north of the Mass Pike.

Wind gusts to 35mph ramp up from mid morning, through this afternoon, providing a chilly feel to the air as wind chills fade back into the mid to upper 20s.

Air temps today max out mid to late morning, then fade back a few degrees this afternoon. Tomorrow will be noticeably colder with highs running near 30 degrees. Tomorrow night is chilly, single digits and teens for the overnight lows.

Just like many of our cold shots this winter, this next round won’t last long. Temps run in the 40s by Saturday afternoon and in the lower 50s for Sunday. That, combine with sunshine will allow for a nice winter weekend ahead. With good snow making weather the next couple of days, it should set up a nice ski stretch heading into the weekend.