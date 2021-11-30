Feeling the freeze this morning? With temps in the low to mid 20s and wind chills in the single digits and teens, it’s certainly a chilly start for the last day of November. At least we have a ton of sunshine to start the day!



Temps rebound modestly into the 30s to low 40s this afternoon under a sky that features increasing clouds. While the clouds thicken up to filter and fade out the sun by mid to late afternoon, it’ll stay dry for most, with just a few spotty light showers/sprinkles possible along the south coast of New England.





Tomorrow, it’ll be a bit milder both in the morning and in the afternoon as temps rebound from near 30 in the morning to about 45 in the afternoon. It’ll stay dry too, so a nice start to December and very close to the average high for the date.

A few scattered rain and snow showers move in Wednesday night before mild air arrives Thursday as highs head for the lower 50s. While it’ll be milder, it will also be a bit wet at times as scattered showers run through. With that said, we’ll catch some dry hours too, so it’s not an all day washout as most showers tend to be light and focused in the late afternoon/evening timeframe. It turns colder heading into the weekend.

We’ll catch a few flurries or snow shower Saturday with chilly air in place over the weekend as highs top off in the 30s.



While no big storms are in the forecast through the weekend, there is the potential for more significant rain/snow by Monday. We’ll keep an eye on it for now.