Feeling the chill this morning? After one of the coldest starts to the season, we’ll warm up this afternoon to the low to mid 30s with light winds and increasing mid to high level clouds. Not a bad recovery and a decent December day overall as it’ll be good for those holiday errands.

Overnight tonight, clouds continue to thicken and there may be some patchy light snow and freezing drizzle by predawn west of 495. If that’s the case, a few early morning slick spots are possible out that way. With that said, the moisture struggles to make it farther east, some anything that falls is light and likely won’t even make it in across eastern Mass. Tomorrow afternoon is mostly cloudy with temps in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Showers are more widespread tomorrow night into Tuesday morning, before drying out Tuesday midday/afternoon. Highs Tuesday will reach the 50s. Most towns and cities pick up about 1/4-1/3″ of rain.

Another round of rain/snow moves in Wednesday night into early Thursday with the best shot of snow across northern Worcester County, points north.

A better chance for some snow/snow showers for more of us slides in Friday night/Saturday AM.