It was bright, but certainly a bit chilly over the Easter weekend as temps started each day in the 20s and 30s and topped off in the 50s.



This week, we’ll start chilly, but watch temps warm up quite nicely through the week. By Thursday and Friday, it’ll feel more like summer. Even this afternoon, the recovery is respectable with highs in the mid 60s inland, 50s at the coast. Sunshine and light winds win out today.

Tomorrow, it’ll be a mix of sun and clouds, but it won’t be as chilly of a start with morning temps near 40. The fact that the atmosphere is very dry and enough sunshine is still with us, will allow temps to warm into the low to mid 70s during the afternoon. The breeze is a bit gusty too, so the fire danger is elevated thanks to the winds and low humidity. Best to hold off on burning the yard waster/brush over the next few days.

Wednesday will be a touch cooler, but still breezy with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.



Thursday, into Friday, that’s really when the warmth kicks in. Highs head for 80-82 inland Thursday and 84-86 Friday. It’ll be cooler at the coast both days, which may keep Boston just below record levels Friday, but overall, for many of us, it’ll be about as warm as it gets around here.