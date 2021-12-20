While much of the month of December has featured temperatures above average, today certainly does not. At 20 degrees in Boston this morning, it’s the coldest morning we’ve had in the city this season. Temps in the teens are widespread north and west of Boston with the only relatively milder spots down across the lower Cape and Islands.





Sunshine wins out today as temps warm into the low to mid 30s, several degrees below seasonable levels.





Tomorrow won’t be quite as chilly, with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s. It’ll be dry once again.





While a don’t expect a big storm on Wednesday, the potential for some patchy freezing drizzle northwest of I-95 is there in the morning, creating a few slick spots. Other than that, it’s a mainly rain event with showers likely at times.





Thursday and Christmas Eve looks dry and seasonable, 30s to near 40.

Christmas Day… while there’s no coastal storm/nor’easter, a front will provide us the opportunity of some rain/snow. We’ll fine tune the timing of that as we get closer.