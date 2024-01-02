Back to work, back to school, and back to hitting the defrost button in the car this morning. As temps tumbled overnight into the teens and 20s, a heavy frost formed on the ground, and on many of the cars/buses out there, so allowing for a couple extra minutes for the car to warm up this morning is a good idea.

Despite the mid winter chill this morning, temps aren’t that far below average for the time of year, and with a ton of sunshine in place, it’ll be a nice winter day overall as highs recover to near 40 with light winds.

Tonight will be chilly, just not quite as cold, with lows in the low to mid 20s.



Tomorrow’s bounce back is nice, in the low to mid 40s with partly to mostly sunny skies.

A front sliding through here Thursday will kick off a passing rain or snow shower, however, it’ll also kick an ocean storm, off the mid-Atlantic coast, out to sea. That storm will be far enough away to keep the bulk of the precip and wind impacts offshore. However, behind the front, and the storm that’s out to sea, fresh cold air comes back in place.

That’s important to the forecast because, before you can get the snow, you need some cold. With that fresh cold in place to start the weekend, we’ll track a developing storm that starts to move toward us. That brings the potential of the first widespread snow of the season late Saturday night, into Sunday.

The track of the low will dictate how much snow falls in New England, and where the rain/snow line sets up. A track close to, or over the south coast would bring a mix or change to rain for much of eastern Mass, while a track of the center of low pressure 50-100 miles south of the South Coast would keep the cold air locked in place and significant snow for most. Plenty of time to watch this one, but worthy of checking back in for the latest updates.