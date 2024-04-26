Grab the coat for you and the kids this morning! We’re off to another cold and frosty start with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Ridging builds today, so we’ll stay dry and sunny. The wind stays light, and sea breezes will keep the coast cooler. Highs inland head for the upper 50s. Along the coast, temperatures stay in the upper 40s/low 50s.

Tonight, won’t be as cold as the past couple of nights. It’ll still be chilly with temperatures starting off in the low/mid 30s. We’ll see bright sunshine to start. The wind will be out of the southwest, and the milder wind direction will help to boost our temperatures into the low 60s. The coast will stay in the 50s with an onshore breeze. Later in the day, we’ll see high clouds build in.

A warm front will bring more clouds and showers Sunday. We’ll have to dodge a few light showers Sunday morning Amounts stay light. Then through the day, we’ll see more sun. Highs will be in the upper 60s away from the coast.

Plenty of events this weekend, and the weather will cooperate for them all!

Next week doesn’t look as warm as models hinted earlier this week. Temperatures will be in the 60s/near 70. Best chance for showers will be Tuesday and Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black