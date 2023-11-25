It feels like winter this morning! This cold start will lead to a chilly day. Luckily, we’ll have a lot of sunshine and light wind. Tomorrow temperatures are closer to average before rain arrives at night and lingers into Monday morning.

How about those temperatures this morning? Temperatures fell into the teens and 20s. That cold and very dry air rushed in overnight. Dew points are near 10 degrees. You might be reaching for more chapstick this morning!

High pressure is nearby so that will bring us a lot of sunshine and light wind today. We’ll see some high clouds later on. High temperatures only recover to the mid/upper 30s.

Join us from 8-11 am on 7News for the full forecast!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black