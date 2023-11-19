Good morning! We’re waking up to a cold start. Check out that 24-hour temperature change as of 7 am!

We have a lot of sunshine to start the day. There’s a cold front to our north that will drop in later today. That’ll bring us some more clouds and some of us a chance for a spot shower. Most of us stay dry. This will reinforce the chilly air as temperatures will be cold tonight and stay about ten degrees below average tomorrow!

Today, highs are in the upper 40s/low 50s. A wind out of the west will be gusty and make it feel chillier.

Sunny, but chilly with a lingering breeze Monday. Tuesday we’ll see increasing cloud cover ahead of an area of low pressure that could delay holiday travel come Wednesday. The wet weather starts as a mix for the higher elevations, with rain and wind especially for the morning/early afternoon. Thanksgiving will be chilly and breezy!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black