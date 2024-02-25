Good morning! Temperatures really dropped while you were sleeping. We’re waking up in the teens. For some, it feels like the single digits with just a slight breeze. Dewpoints plummeted overnight, and there’s a very dry air mass in place. You might find yourself using extra lip balm or lotion today.

Less wind today, and it’ll switch out of the southwest. Highs will be near average in the upper 30s/near 40. With that dry air, we’ll keep the bright sunshine!

Cold overnight with a chance for some festive flakes tomorrow morning. Then temperatures head near 50 and into the 50s through midweek. Rain returns Wednesday. Cold front drops temperatures back to reality Thursday. Meteorological Spring begins Friday!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black