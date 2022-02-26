It was a messy Friday with accumulating snow and sleet that made for tricky travel.

Several towns received over 10″ of snow. Most of those towns were north and west of Boston.

Here's a tour of the snowfall totals from yesterday's storm: pic.twitter.com/gAofS0APXn — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) February 26, 2022

We’re off to a cold start to Saturday, so all of that snow has hardened overnight, which could make for a tough dig out. At least we do have the sunshine today that could help a bit. Highs today will likely be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Sunday starts off sunny and then we’ll have increasing clouds from the northwest ahead of an approaching cold front that will bring the threat for snow showers in the evening (after 6pm), so the bulk of our daylight hours are dry.

Once that front clears the region, colder air moves in, with highs only into the 20s Monday.

High temperatures recover through the middle of the week. Wednesday is seasonable with highs around 40.