December is off to a cold start, feeling more like January than early December, and the cold air is here to stay. Of course with the rain and snow today, some of us had temperatures above freezing and others stayed below freezing (rain versus snow). Those that had rain, it definitely wasn’t pleasant with a cold rain all day long. As the storm exits tonight it will unlock that cold air that’s in our northwestern spots and that will move south for the rest of us. That means this rain and perhaps slush on the road today will refreeze overnight. It’s not a flash freeze, but certainly expect some slick spots tomorrow morning across the entire state.

Tomorrow may have some clouds early in the morning but it will otherwise be dominated by sunshine. Temperatures tomorrow morning, as you see above, will start off in the 20s and only mange the 30s into the afternoon. It’ll be cold, but thankfully there’s not a ton of wind to go along with it to make it feel significantly colder. A few changes are on the way for Thursday as more clouds take over with a few snow showers. It’s not significant snow, but a passing burst of snow is possible on Thursday. While not bad in the morning, the wind will pick up in the afternoon and evening and give us those bitter wind chills late Thursday.

So those are two colder days on the way, but just wait! By Friday, I doubt we even make it to 30° for a high temperatures. Thankfully Friday doesn’t have the wind that Thursday does. And the chill is here to stay through the weekend.