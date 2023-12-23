It’s a cold morning as temperatures fell into the teens and 20s! It’ll be cool and closer to average this afternoon in the low 40s with some increasing cloud cover. Over the next 24 hours, there’s a chance for sprinkles and flurries, but that’s about it. We stay mild over the next few days.

Here’s those morning low temperatures…

There’s a lot of sunshine to start, so we’ll get into the upper 30s/low 40s with a light southerly breeze by this afternoon. Our skies will gain more clouds through the day. It’ll be comfortable for any last-minute holiday shopping!

A disturbance to our west will bring the chance for flurries overnight with lingering sprinkles tomorrow.

Holiday travel looks good for the most part! Some showers could slow your road travel down Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black