Cold is an understatement for the air mass that has set up shop the last couple of days. High temperatures yesterday didn’t even make it to 20° in many towns with overnight lows last night/early this morning falling to near zero in spots.

For Boston, this is the coldest air we’ve had in a couple winters. We never got this cold last winter… you have to go back to the winter of 2022-2023 when Boston had a high temperature stuck in the teens and that cold snap gave us an overnight low of ten below zero!

This morning, that cold air moving over the relatively warm water temperatures is creating some ocean effect snow showers across the Cape and immediate South Shore. I haven’t seen any reports of accumulation and they are just festive flurries, but as we go into the afternoon, our north wind will turn to the southwest and as that happens, the ocean effect snow machine will shut off. Thankfully there’s not much wind today so there’s not a dramatic wind chill. Highs today will top out in the 20s with feels like temperatures hanging out near 20°. More of us will see the light snow showers and flurries tomorrow.

It’s still not a ton of snow and festive more than anything else. We’ll get a few flurries overnight tonight with a steadier, but still very light, batch of snow inbound for tomorrow morning. I don’t expect anything more than a coating to MAYBE an inch tomorrow morning.

If you have travel plans tomorrow, I don’t think you need to change them, maybe just give yourself a few extra minutes as travel could be slower in a few spots tomorrow morning with the snow falling. All of your post-Christmas travel is looking just fine!