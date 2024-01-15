BRRR. It’s definitely a cold start. We’ll keep the cold air this week. That’ll help support some snow showers tomorrow and again at the end of the week.

Grab the thick coat and winter accessories this morning! For most of us, it has felt like this teens. This afternoon, temperatures won’t get all that high- staying in the low 30s. The wind won’t be nearly as strong as yesterday. Still there will be enough of a breeze that it will feel like the 20s this afternoon. We’ll see sunshine with increasing cloud cover. This cloud cover is ahead of our next storm.

An area of low pressure is near the Carolinas this morning. It will lift toward us, staying mainly to our southeast before strengthening as it moves northward to the Canadian Maritimes. This will bring us light snow early tomorrow morning through the evening. Snowfall accumulations will be on the lighter end anywhere from 1-4″. The biggest impact will be for travel especially for the morning commute with some slick roads throughout the day. This storm will not bring strong wind or a concern for coastal flooding.

Here’s what the snowfall will be like in your neighborhood…

Let’s go through the timing. Overnight, temperatures drop at or below freezing. That’ll support some snow initially across the South Coast, Cape Cod and the Islands. There will be scattered snow showers for the morning commute. By late morning and into the afternoon, temperatures start to climb across southeast Mass switching to rain across Cape Cod and the Islands. Freezing rain is possible across parts of Bristol and Plymouth counties. Temperatures will still be cold enough for snow inland. Snow will continue to fall through the early afternoon inland, while there’s a mix across southeast Mass. A final push of snow moves through in the evening, and then we’ll clear out by the night.

It stays cold this week with high temperatures below or close to freezing. Our next chance for snow will be late week. Models are not in agreement on exact timing of this storm Friday. Looks like it will be out of here early Saturday morning. The weekend stays cold. Wind chill values could dip below 0 degrees Sunday morning. If you need a bit of warmup, the 8-14 day outlook looks promising for you.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black