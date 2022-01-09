Skies gradually clear tonight and temperatures start to drop. The gusty wind that we have around is starting to dry out the ground after a decent amount of snow melt today. Even with that wind drying things out, I don’t think it’ll completely dry the ground. Untreated surfaces may be slick for the Monday morning commute

The day starts with temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s, and we don’t move much from there with highs in the mid 20s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. There could be flurries in the evening ahead of an arctic front moving in tomorrow night.

Arctic Blast Tuesday:

AM Wind Chills: -5º to -20º

PM Wind Chills: -5º to -15º

Wind chills near -15º could lead to frostbite on exposed skin (fingers, toes, noes, & ears) in as little as 30 minutes.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for parts of Worcester and Middlesex County from 1AM – 4PM Tuesday. This is where the feels like temperatures may fall as low as -20º. It possible that the National Weather Service extends this advisory into Boston as we get closer to Tuesday morning.

The record for the coldest high temperatures for Tuesday is 12º in Boston set back in 1981. It’s not looking like we’ll break that record given that temperatures might be in the mid and upper teens right around midnight-1AM, and that will count as our official high.

It is still very cold Wednesday morning, but we rebound into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

We have two system to watch in the next 7 days. The first is a coastal storm offshore on Friday and another system that could bring snow on Sunday. Right now it looks like the system on Friday will miss us, only bringing a few, light snow showers. Stay tuned!