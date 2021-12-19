7Weather- Wind dies down tonight and temperatures fall as we approach sunrise Monday morning.

Nashua and Jaffrey likely dip down into the single digits tonight, and northern Worcester County into the low teens. Areas along and inside on I-495 fall into the teens. Southeast Massachusetts will wake up to temperatures in the low 20s. Regardless of where you live, layer up as you walk out the door tomorrow.

The afternoon is sunny and cold with below average highs in the low and mid 30s. The good thing about tomorrow is that we won’t be dealing with a cold wind like we did today.

Tuesday has seasonable highs in the low 40s and there will be a mix of sun and clouds. We’re stuck in between two low pressure systems on Wednesday. It looks like both of the main areas of precipitation miss us, but the one to the south could bring a few showers throughout the first part of the day.

Thursday is partly sunny and in the low 30s. Christmas Eve has a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 30s.

A warm front lifts through the area on Christmas Day. If this front arrives in the morning, then we could see a few flakes mixed with the moisture ahead of the front. Warmer air eventually takes over and we’ll have mainly rain the rest of the day. Stay tuned!