It was a cool day, but felt chillier with the gusty wind. Tonight, it will be cold before a chilly day tomorrow. The cold air is quick to exit as temperatures rebound by Friday afternoon. We’re dry for a few days before it turns wetter at the end of the week and into next week.

Overnight, we’ll become mainly clear and keep a slight northwest breeze around. Temperatures will be cold as we fall into the low 20s inland and mid/upper 20s for the coast and Cape. The breeze will make it feel like it’s in the teens tomorrow morning around sunrise (7:06 am)! That’s how you’ll want to dress for the morning dog walk or for the kids at the bus stop.

The colder temperatures work in overnight and are with us tomorrow. Expect a chilly day with high temperatures in the 30s. Yes it’s December, but this is still below average. The average high for Boston is 43° tomorrow. We’ll keep a slight breeze, so it’ll feel like the 20s/close to 30°. Luckily, we’ll get to see mostly sunshine!

A warmer airmass works in Friday. Temperatures start off cold, but then rebound to the upper 40s/low 50s. Not a bad way to end the work week!

We stay dry Saturday. Most of Sunday is dry before rain arrives at night. A trough will keep the showers around next week. Temperatures will be cold enough Wednesday for a few light snow showers.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black