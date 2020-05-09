Cold Tonight, Mild and Windy Mother’s Day

7Weather- Saturday was chilly and windy. Boston broke the record for the coldest high temperature for May 9th. The high only got to 44º, breaking the old record of 45º, set back in 1966. Worcester broke the record for coldest low temperatures Saturday morning. The temperature dipped down to 30º, breaking the old record of 30º, set back in 1934.

The cold continues tonight. A Freeze Warning is in effect for almost the entire area (the coast is in the exception, but frost can still form).

Mother’s Day starts cold, but highs will be 10-15º warmer compared to Saturday. Temperatures will reach into the upper 40s by lunch time, and then highs reach into the mid and upper 50s in the afternoon. Keep in mind, it will be windy, making it feel chilly.

Monday starts the week with the chance for rain. The morning could have a brief shower, but the better chance for downpours will be in the afternoon. The day start with temperatures in the mid and upper 30s, and gets close to 60º in the afternoon.