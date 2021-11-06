It will be another cold night under mostly clear skies, high pressure overhead and nearly calm winds. Overnight lows are expected to dip close to where they were last night.

Speaking of tonight, before you go to sleep be sure change back those manual clocks back one hour before you go to sleep since Daylight Saving Time ends at 2am Sunday. We get that extra hour of sleep, but that comes with an earlier sunset of just 4:30pm Sunday.

Sunday’s highs are expected to climb into the low to mid 50s across the region under a mix of sun and clouds.

A few more clouds are possible along the South Coast and the Cape and Islands due to an ocean system that will pass well to our southeast. This system could also send swells towards our coastline, aiding in some minor coastal flooding around the astronomical high tides midday both Sunday and Monday.

We start a gradual warm-up Monday with highs into the upper 50s followed by the return of 60s Tuesday which stick around for Wednesday too.

We turn back to seasonable air for Veterans Day Thursday before bouncing back into the 60s Friday and Saturday, however Friday evening could be our next best chance for rain and that shower threat could linger into the start of next weekend.