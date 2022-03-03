Today, after a few lingering snow flurries from last night, we cleared out to a mix of sun and clouds with highs into the 30s to low 40s.

As for snowfall totals from last night, most of those reports were north of the Mass Pike with the local jackpot area in western Middlesex and eastern Worcester Counties. Essex County also received 0.5″ to 1″ of snowfall.

Tonight will be dry and mainly clear, allowing temperatures to dip into the low to mid teens for much of the region.

After a cold start tomorrow morning (be sure to bundle up for wind chills in the single digits), thankfully the wind won’t be quite as strong as today and along with the sunshine Friday, highs will stretch into the low 30s while wind chills will range 5 to 10 degrees lower than the actual air temperature through the afternoon.

For the weekend, we’re tracking a warm-up. For your Saturday, we’ll see highs in the 40s with increasing cloud cover ahead of our next system that will usher in the warmth and rain chances.

By Sunday, we’ll see highs nearing 60° with afternoon wind and rain.

By next weekend, we will be “springing ahead” one hour for Daylight Saving Time beginning.

The showers chances we see on Sunday linger into Monday and Tuesday, so it will be a wet start to the work week. Highs go from the 50s Monday to into the 40s through midweek.