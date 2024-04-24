After a mild day with temperatures in the 60s and some sunshine, temperatures will plummet tonight. The clear conditions that will help temperatures drop tonight, will carry into tomorrow bringing us bright skies. It’ll be warm next week, with a few minor chances for showers.

Showers associated with a cold front will move across Southern New England through this evening. Behind this front, chillier temperatures aloft will work in. Along with that overnight, we’ll have clear skies, a drier air mass and tapering northerly breeze. These conditions will work to drop our temperatures. You’ll want a thick coat tomorrow morning for you and your kids!

Our overnight lows are below. For reference, tomorrow’s record low temperatures for Boston and Worcester are 27° (1892) and 25° (1927) respectively.

There’s a Freeze Watch from 2 am – 8 am tomorrow in the areas shaded in purple. That includes eastern Norfolk, southeast Middlesex, Suffolk, eastern Essex and eastern Plymouth Counties. That’s where temperatures could drop below freezing, as low as 28°. Temperatures will be cold even for areas not included in the Freeze Warning, but it’s highlighted for areas where the growing season has already begun. Unprotected plants could be killed, and unprotected plumbing could be damaged.

Once we get past the cold start, temperatures will rebound into the 50s inland. We’ll all see bright sunshine. The wind will be light allowing a sea breeze to develop. That will keep temperatures cooler on the coast.

You can see the dry air in the atmosphere tomorrow, tomorrow night and Friday. We’ll have another cold start Friday morning. Then we get more bright sunshine that will carry us through Saturday.

Sunday through Wednesday temperatures head for the upper 60s/low 70s! The warmer temperatures come with a tad bit more moisture, so we’ll have more clouds accompanied by low chances for showers.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black