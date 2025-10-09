We felt a sharp change in temperatures today compared to earlier this week! Highs stayed cool and stuck in the 50s. Temperatures continue the tumble tonight. Our bigger weather story is a nor’easter that will bring rain, strong wind and coastal impacts Sunday through Tuesday.

Tonight, it will be cold with widespread frost and freezing temperatures. Make sure to protect any sensitive vegetation and or bring it inside.

After the cold morning, high temperatures will be nice and seasonably cool in the upper 50s/low 60s. We’ll still see bright skies. It will feel better too with less wind that becomes southwesterly through the day.

Tomorrow is another dry day. This comes as drought conditions worsen across parts of the Northeast. Below is the latest U.S. Drought Monitor released this morning. More of the region fell into the extreme drought (level 3 out of 4) since last week. More than *half* of Vermont and New Hampshire are in that category, up 41% and 20% respectively.

Our next chance for rain holds off until Sunday evening. That being said, Saturday is still a nice day. We’ll see increasing clouds. It will be mild with temperatures in the mid/upper 60s.

By Saturday morning, a storm will develop off the southeast coast. This is our aforementioned nor’easter that will impact us Sunday through Tuesday. Looks like it could wobble around to our south off the Mid-Atlantic coast before exiting east Tuesday.

The Weather Prediction Center highlights the chance for excessive rainfall most likely for the Mid-Atlantic from the storm. Rainfall amounts for southern New England could range from .25″ to 1.50.” Lesser amounts the farther north you are.

A gusty breeze picks up Sunday. During the day, wind gusts could be near/above 30 mph. Sunday night into Monday, gusts could pick up near/above 40 mph. The GFS below hints at stronger gusts for southeast Mass near/above 50 mph.

The gusty onshore wind comes as we’re coming off king tides. There’s a coastal flood watch for minor coastal flooding with up to 1/2 foot inundation and coastal erosion possible, especially for eastern facing beaches. Wave heights will build offshore as well posing a risk for mariners.

We’ll continue to watch the forecast closely and update you on our thinking.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black