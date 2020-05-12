Cold Tonight, Warmer End of Week

7Weather- A second push of cold air arrives tonight, dropping temperatures near freezing for inland cities. A Freeze Warning is in effect tonight for areas along and outside of 128, and a Frost Advisor for coastal areas, and southeast Massachusetts.

Frost can form with temperatures between 33-36º, and can kill sensitive plants. Temperatures at or below freezing can potentially kill crops and vegetation. So bring in or cover plants tonight!

Wednesday starts cold, but then temperatures rebound into the upper 50s and low 60s. It’s still below average, but overall a nice day. The breezy conditions from Tuesday, continue into Wednesday.

From there, we go up! Thursday is looking like a really nice day with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s. There’s a chance for a quick morning shower Friday, and then a chance for afternoon storms. Highs reach into the low 70s. The warmer weather continues into Saturday with temperatures in the upper 60s.

Right now we have a dip in the jet stream, and that’s why it has been “cool”.

After the cold tomorrow morning, things are going to change! We are starting to see a pattern change, where instead of seeing a dip in the jet stream, there is a ridge forming. This means warmer weather!

Temperatures gradually climb for the rest of the week, and it is likely above average next week. There could still be some “cooler” days where we are near or slightly below our average in the mid 60s, but overall, things are trending warmer.