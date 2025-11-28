Cold air and a cold wind are the stories of today. If you’re heading out shopping today, definitely bring the hat and gloves. If you have to wait in a line outside, or take a long walk across the parking lot, it’s going to be cold! Air temperatures today will only make it to about 40° this afternoon but with winds that gust up to 40mph, it will feel like the 20s and low 30s through the afternoon. With the cold and gusty wind, you may see a couple of flurries, but that’s all it will be, a few flurries.

The chill will stick around for Saturday but it won’t be quite as bitter as today is. While temperatures are still cold, and we’ll still have a breeze, that breeze/wind will be less than today.

Sunday will bring changes to the area with rain returning for the afternoon. I think initially in the mid afternoon it’s only a few showers. So 1 or 2pm is dry, then a few showers break out at 3 or 4pm. After that, the rain will become steadier and a bit heavier through Sunday evening. The warm front that is causing these showers will struggle to push northward so we’ll have quite the range in temperatures on Sunday from north to south.

Our Sunday storm will be in the Midwest on Saturday. Parts of the Midwest are in line for a pretty sizeable snow storm. If you happen to have a flight to/from Chicago especially, I think you may have some problems there. As that storm heads to the northeast, we’ll be on the warm side of the storm, meaning for us on Sunday this is solely in the form of rain.