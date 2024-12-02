After a chilly end to November, December looks to start even colder to kick off Meteorological Winter.

This upcoming week is expected to be around 10 degrees below average, with low temperatures dipping to the teens in spots.

The warmest day of the week will also feature an Alberta clipper, which looks to bring rain and snow to Southern New England.

Depending on the track of the Clipper, we could see the first inch of snow in Boston for the season, but there’s still some uncertainty on the exact track of the storm.

Stay tuned to the latest forecast from the 7Weather Team as we progress into this wintry start to December!