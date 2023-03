After a mild Saturday, colder weather returns to the forecast Sunday, as temperatures fall back into the 30s.

Windy conditions are also expected, with gusts over 30mph likely during the afternoon.

Together, the colder air and windy conditions will make temperatures feel like the 20s most of the day.

If you’re headed to the St. Paddy’s Day parade in Southie, expect a wind chill between 24-28 with a mix of sun and clouds.