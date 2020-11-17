Cold Wednesday, Back to the 50s by Friday

7Weather- A cold blast of air moves in Wednesday, but we’re right back to mild weather by Friday.

The winter gear is needed all day tomorrow. Temperatures will be will be in mid 20s in the morning, but with a cold wind, it will feel like the teens. The afternoon has plenty of sunshine, but it will feel like the 20s.

Thursday morning will be cold with temperatures starting in the teens. We rebound into the low 40s in the afternoon, but it will feel chilly with a breeze around. It’s not the worst day to put up the Christmas lights, but I would hold off for warmer weather for the weekend.

Friday will be breezy at times, but with highs near 60º, it’s looking like a great day to put up the Christmas decorations. Saturday is also a great day to put them up! Yes, there is still a breeze around, but at least you won’t need to be wearing all the winter gear.