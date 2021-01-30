Cold Weekend, Snow Storm Monday PM through Tuesday

The bitter blast of cold continues for our Saturday with highs into the low 20s, but with a northwest breeze, the wind chills will be stuck in the single digits this afternoon.

Tonight, it’s another frigid one with overnight lows dipping into the single digits to teens under clear skies.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend with highs into the upper 20s and little to no wind! We’ll start off with sunshine, then clouds will build in ahead of our next system.

That next system is our nor’easter that pushes snow into southern New England as early as Monday afternoon, but the heaviest snow holds off until Monday evening. With several hours of moderate to heavy snow (and with the recent bitter blast of cold), we’re looking at several inches of accumulating snow.

Monday evening’s commute will likely be wet to snow covered, but by Tuesday morning’s commute, it could be tricky, especially on less-traveled roads with over a half foot of snow on the ground.

For the snow forecast, we’ll continue to fine-tune this forecast through the weekend as the system evolves, but the early estimate is 8″-14″ from central MA to eastern MA including Boston and southern NH closer to the coast. 4-8″ for Cape Ann and Gloucester. Snowfall totals fall as we drive farther south along the South Shore to the Cape with 4-8″ from Plymouth to the Cape Cod Canal. 2-4″ for the Outer Cape and Islands where sleet and rain will play a factor in lower snowfall totals there.

Not only are we tracking the snow, we also have strong winds, and coastal concerns with this system. Gusts to 55 MPH are possible, especially at the coast, and with the battering wind, we’re also looking at battering surf and some coastal flooding and beach erosion.

The system lifts out late Tuesday. By Wednesday, a few flurries are possible otherwise, we’re looking at mainly cloudy skies and breezy conditions.

Thursday is mostly sunny with highs into the upper 30s and the warm-up continues into Friday with highs into the low 40s with a chance for scattered rain showers.