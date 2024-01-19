Light snow will wind down tonight. Then colder air comes in and stays with us for the weekend. It’s going to feel much colder with a northwest breeze. Our Saturday and Sunday mornings start off with some towns below zero. Temperatures rebound to the 40s next week with an unsettled pattern.

We look for our weekend temperature drop with the cold temperatures to the north and west. These were temperatures around 3:00 Friday afternoon. This weekend, we’ll be under a trough, while a ridge builds to our west. That’ll bring a wind that stays quick out of the northwest, so it’ll feel much colder.

Just how cold will it feel? Here’s a look at forecasted wind chills for tomorrow morning. For our towns north and west of Boston, wind chill values, or what it feels like, will be below zero. Elsewhere, it’ll still feel like the single digits. You’ll want the thick winter coat, gloves, scarves and maybe even hand warmers if you have them!

Saturday’s temperatures start off in the single digits and teens. Through the day, we’ll see mostly clouds as we continue to bring in colder air with a breezy northwest wind. Temperatures will struggle to get higher than the low 20s for a lot of us. It’ll be in the teens for Worcester County. Just like in the morning, it’ll feel colder, more like the single digits.

Sunday morning will be similar to Saturday. It’ll feel like it’s below zero for areas north and west of the region. Afternoon air temperatures improve by a few degrees with highs in the upper 20s. The wind will still be with us, so count on it feeling like the teens.

In a nutshell, yes, it will be a cold weekend. Maybe that won’t stop you from getting outside. Here’s your forecast to check out the ice castles in New Hampshire or walk around the city before/after tomorrow night’s Bruins game.

A bit more sunshine returns for Monday. Temperatures will be closer to average. We’ll get some days near/in the 40s next week. It’ll come with an active pattern and potentially a parade of storms. Here’s a look at Wednesday morning with rain/snow potential and early Friday with rain.

Stay warm this weekend!

Meteorologist Melanie Black