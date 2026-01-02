New year, same pattern. At least for the next few days. We stay the course with more cold air through the weekend and early next week, but then there’s a nice pattern change on the horizon! Temperatures this weekend will stay below normal, near 30° for most towns. Saturday has a slight little breeze. Honestly, if it wasn’t this cold, I probably wouldn’t mention the breeze, and you probably wouldn’t notice it, but with these colder temperatures the wind always goes a little bit further. Wind chills Saturday will likely be in the lower 20s.

Sunday is a similar day but we’ll add a few morning flurries to the mix. It won’t be anything significant, but you may see a few flakes early on. These should exit by 9am for most of us, lingering a bit longer on the Cape.

The snow showers are isolated overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. They’re not heavy nor widespread. You make wake up to a coating or dusting on your car, but that’s all that’s to be expected from these.

I think the bigger thing for us to look forward to is a little January thaw! The cold pattern will take us through the weekend and we’ll kick off Monday even colder. But from there it’s all uphill. A little pattern change will send in mild temperatures for the second half of the upcoming week!