7Weather- Bundle up for a cold weekend ahead with some snow showers! This morning, flurries were reported around Plymouth and Bristol counties and light rain and drizzle for the South Coast, Cape and the Islands. If you woke up to dry conditions, it was likely overcast as clouds moved in east to west this morning. There was a N/NE wind around, which also made it feel colder. It felt like the low/mid 20s this morning for MetroWest, and the teens for a period around Beverly.

High pressure shifted east helping to usher in the northeast wind overnight. While we keep that wind direction, there will still be some sprinkles and a few flakes around SE Mass throughout the day. For the rest of us, we’ll hold on to the cloud cover. We’ll all notice a drop in temperatures too as we stay in a range of 30s, near 40 for the Cape and the Islands.

Tonight into tomorrow morning, the northeast wind will continue to drag in moisture along the coast continuing the chance for ocean effect snow showers. Areas of Plymouth (west of Route 3) and Bristol counties could wake up to a coating of snow on grassy areas. Along the immediate coast, temperatures will be relatively mild so this will be light rain.

Now to the good stuff- some accumulating snow! Some of us already saw our first flakes of the season in mid-November. For others, these will be the first flurries of the season (after all winter officially begins in 11 days). A weak low pressure system will continue to track east, further weaken and then dip south of us tomorrow. A good chunk of the day should remain dry for areas west of 495. By late afternoon/early evening, we’ll track some of these flakes moving into western and central Mass. Showers will be around overnight. This could make it slick for roads around Worcester County. Most of the activity will be out of here by sunrise Monday morning. There could be some lingering flakes and sprinkles through mid-morning Monday. In all, we’re expecting a coating to an 1″ for areas along 495 and west. More accumulations, 1-3″, will occur across far western Mass.

That system wraps up Monday morning. Behind it we’re left with a chilly breeze. Temperatures stay chilly to cold next week. We’re watching for another round of rain and snow late week. This system is dumping snow on Northern California this weekend. We’ll watch to see how it behaves as it moves across country.

Have a great Saturday!

-Melanie Black