It was a cold start this morning with temperatures in the teens to low 20s, so any precipitation that fell yesterday is frozen over. If you are heading out by foot or by car, take it slow especially on side streets. It could be slick if it’s an untreated surface.

Speaking of yesterday, snow and sleet accumulations ranged from a half inch to nearly two inches. However, for SE MA and the Cape and Islands, rainfall was the main form of precipitation, and it was heavy at times resulting in totals 1-2″. All of that precipitation froze over overnight, making for slick spots as well as an icy coating on your windshields.

Today, temperatures only stretch into the 20s as the clouds gradually clear out. We’ll have a cold NW wind that will keep feels like temperatures in the low to mid teens.

Tonight under mainly clear skies, temperatures will nose dive into the single digits. It will be a bitter cold start Sunday morning, but at least the winds weaken. Sunday’s highs will be in the 20s again, but with less wind, it will be a little more bearable.

A system to our south will bring shower chances for Monday afternoon/evening. These could be mixed with some snow in the higher elevations into north-central MA and into southern NH, otherwise it will be mainly rain for the rest of the region. Depending on the track and how close this system passes by to our south and east, a few showers could linger into Tuesday closer to the coast.

The rest of the week is quiet as temperatures jump into the 40s under mostly sunny skies.