An ugly looking start to the day for sure as we battle wet weather and cold air. With temps starting in the 30s to near 40 with the falling rain, we certainly have a raw feel to the air to kick off this Thursday morning. While many of us see just plain ole, cold rain, it is cold enough that there are some slick spots northwest of 495, especially at elevations above 1000′. That’s where we’ve had some freezing rain/sleet overnight. A winter weather advisory is in effect there until noon.

What you see is pretty much what you get through the day. Even when heavier showers taper off, we’ll still deal with chilly air and drizzle. Drizzle this evening goes back to steadier rain overnight, then tapers off by daybreak tomorrow. After 0.5-1.0″ of rain today and tonight, we’ll dry out tomorrow as temps jump to near 60 in the afternoon with some breaks of sun.



The weekend is more seasonable for late March. Temps in the mid 50s Saturday, near 50 Sunday. Cold air aloft, and a few spokes of energy zipping through, will on occasion produce some scattered showers. The best chance for that will be late Saturday and Sunday. Saturday does look like the better of the two days.

We start next week cold. Well below average with temps in the 30s for highs Monday with a biting breeze.

