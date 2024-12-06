While the temps this morning are not that low for the time of year, the combo of the chill and the gusty winds is certainly yielding to a mid winter feel. In addition, temps today don’t move much, holding in the mid to upper 20s in the Worcester Hills and in the lower 30s across eastern Mass. Winds gust 25-35mph as wind chills run in the 15-20 degree range through the day. While a cold breeze lingers into the afternoon, it won’t be as strong late-day.

Temps fall back to near 20 tonight and rebound into the mid 30s tomorrow under a mix of sun and clouds.

Cloud cover increases tomorrow night and a few snow showers break out overnight into early Sunday morning. Scattered coatings of snow are possible Sunday morning, with up to an inch in the higher terrain and up near the NH/MA border. Those festive flakes taper off in the morning and will yield to a few breaks of sun and temps in the low 40s in the afternoon.

Monday, any early sun fades behind thickening clouds and a late-day rain/mix breaks out. The best shot of some early evening snow/ice is northwest of 495.

Tuesday will be mild, with a few isolated showers.



Wednesday, we’ll have a better shot of a widespread soaking rain, especially in the afternoon and evening.