Spring struggles roll on today as morning rain, and higher terrain scattered snow showers, zip on through. As we dry out completely from west to east between 9-11am, the wind starts to pick up. From midday, through this evening, winds frequently gust 30-40mph, with a few peak gusts to near 50. Despite some sun reappearing too, it’ll be a cold feel to the air with highs only in the low to mid 40s.

Cold air settles in tonight as lows head back into the 20s. Heading to the Sox game tonight? Dress warm! Wind chills run in the 20s.

Wednesday is dry, but cool too. Thursday is another dry day with higher returning into the 50s in the afternoon.

Friday, a few scattered showers move back in. Unfortunately, the weekend looks cool and wet at times again.



